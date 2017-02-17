Date: 17 February 2017 20:46

A+

A–



Munich, February 17, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Chairman and CEO of Kaspersky Lab Eugene Kaspersky in Munich.

The sides noted that Kaspersky Lab maintains successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in certain fields. They said ensuring cyber security is a crucial element of bilateral cooperation amid tumultuous global processes. Eugene Kaspersky stressed the importance of expanding relations with Azerbaijan. The sides exchanged views over works to ensure the safety of processes in industrial and other spheres.

President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman and CEO of Kaspersky Lab in Munich