Date: 17 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

The first Moldova-Turkey-Azerbaijan business forum organized by the Embassy of Turkey in Moldova has been held in Chisinau.

The business forum took place as part of a visit of a delegation of Azerbaijan-Turkey Business Association (ATIB) to Moldova.

Chisinau hosts first Moldova-Turkey-Azerbaijan business forum