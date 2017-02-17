Azerbaijan, Denmark ink convention on avoidance of double taxation

Date: 17 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 17 AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Denmark have signed the convention on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion on income taxes.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov and his Danish counterpart Karsten Lauritzen.

Mr. Mammadov said that the document will contribute to the development of trade relations between the two countries. Karsten Lauritzen noted that the document will open opportunities for entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The presence of international tax agreements is able to prevent bias against the taxpayers, and help states to carry out the exchange of information and direct meetings on controversial issues.

