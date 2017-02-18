Samsung is making extra-sure the Galaxy S8’s battery won’t explode

Date: 18 February 2017 13:34

Samsung’s next big thing is just around the corner. Unlike in previous years, the brand new Galaxy flagship’s job won’t solely be to fight off Apple’s incoming iPhone. Instead, the Galaxy S8 will also have to regain the trust of customers following the massive Galaxy Note 7 battery scandal.



The Galaxy S8 will have the unfortunate role of being the first phone to launch after the combustible phablet, and Samsung is looking to make sure it won’t run into similar battery problems.



A new report indicates that Samsung is tapping a third battery maker for the Galaxy S8, which is one more step Samsung is taking to ensure the new phone will be safe for consumers.



So far, Samsung has reportedly delayed the Galaxy S8’s launch from late February to late March to deal with the Galaxy Note 7 fallout and prevent any battery issues in the future. To that end, Samsung also announced a series of additional battery tests that should prevent accidents in the future. Samsung explained that batteries from Samsung SDI and ATL that were used in the Galaxy Note 7 were responsible for the fires. Distinct faults that were not identified during production resulted in fires and explosions.



According to The Wall Street Journal, both Samsung SDI and ATL are still very much in the picture when it comes to supplying batteries for Samsung phones. Samsung SDI already confirmed it’s making Galaxy S8 batteries, and ATL batteries will also equip Samsung’s next flagship.



But Samsung has also tapped Sony to make Galaxy S8 batteries. The Japanese giant is in the process of selling its battery unit to Murata, a different Japan-based companies that was also recently rumored to make batteries for the Galaxy S8. LG was also rumored to make batteries for the Galaxy S8.



The Sony-Murata deal will close in July, which means Sony will pocket the cash from battery sales to Samsung.



The Journal says that adopting Sony batteries for the Galaxy S8 will mark a shift for Samsung. Sony’s batteries use different materials, they are more heat-resistant but they’re also less energy-efficient. These characteristics, combined with Sony’s limited production capacity, convinced Samsung not to use Sony batteries in its phones in the past.



But Samsung is apparently not looking to increase smartphone battery at all costs. A recent Galaxy S8 rumor suggested that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will have the exact same batteries (when it comes to capacity) as the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, respectively.



Even so, the Sony batteries will only equip a small amount of Galaxy S8 phones, the sources said.





