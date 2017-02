Date: 18 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijan-Italy business forum will be organized by the Ministry of Economy and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) in Baku on February 23.

Italian Economy Minister Carlo Calenda will lead a delegation of representatives of 15 companies for the forum.

Baku to host Azerbaijan-Italy business forum