Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company

President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company

Date: 18 February 2017 15:46

A+
A

Munich, February 18, AZERTAC 

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Leonardo company Mauro Moretti in Munich.

Mauro Moretti said he visited Azerbaijan, adding he was impressed with the beauty of Baku. He said he closely follows ongoing development processes and achievements made in Azerbaijan. Mauro Moretti also highlighted his company`s relations with various institutions in Azerbaijan, including SOCAR, and underlined that there are good prospects for expanding cooperation.

They exchanged views over the enhancement of cooperation.


AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of MAN SE in Munich VIDEO
17.02.2017 [11:00]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of MAN SE in Munich VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Palantir Technologies in Davos VIDEO
18.01.2017 [11:13]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Palantir Technologies in Davos VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim VIDEO
17.01.2017 [21:15]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev met with BP Chief Executive Officer VIDEO
17.01.2017 [20:20]
President Ilham Aliyev met with BP Chief Executive Officer VIDEO



Tags:  President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news