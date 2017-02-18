Date: 18 February 2017 16:46

A+

A–



Istanbul, February 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is the largest foreign investor in Turkey and Georgia, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev has told journalists in Istanbul. He said Azerbaijan has invested $9 billion in the Turkish economy. “We plan to increase the figure to 16 or 17 billion dollars.” Mustafayev also said Azerbaijan has invested $3.4 billion in the Georgian economy.

Sabir Shahtakhti

Special Correspondent

Azerbaijan is the largest investor in Turkey and Georgia