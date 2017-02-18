Azerbaijan is the largest investor in Turkey and Georgia

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Istanbul, February 18, AZERTAC 

Azerbaijan is the largest foreign investor in Turkey and Georgia, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev has told journalists in Istanbul. He said Azerbaijan has invested $9 billion in the Turkish economy. “We plan to increase the figure to 16 or 17 billion dollars.” Mustafayev also said Azerbaijan has invested $3.4 billion in the Georgian economy.

Sabir Shahtakhti

Special Correspondent


