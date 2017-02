Date: 18 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani female karate fighter Ayla Rzazade (54kg) has claimed a bronze medal on the first day of 2017 EKF Junior, Cadet & U21 Championships in Bulgaria.

The tournament brings together 1147 karate fighters from 50 countries.

Azerbaijani female karate fighter wins European bronze