Minister highlights Azerbaijan`s tourism potential at World Tourism Forum in Istanbul

Date: 18 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev has highlighted Azerbaijan`s tourism potential as he addressed the World Tourism Forum in Istanbul. He drew the audience`s attention to what the Azerbaijani government is doing to develop and promote tourism.

He underlined the country`s role in developing global dialogue between cultures, saying the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku in May.

Garayev also underlined the necessity of creating international mechanisms for ensuring safety of tourists.


