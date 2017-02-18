Azerbaijani grandmaster competing in Southwest Class Championships 2017

Date: 18 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmaster Namig Guliyev is competing in the Southwest Class Championships 2017 in Fort Worth, US.

The tournament brings together 75 chess players, including 13 grandmasters.

The event has a $30,000 prize fund.

The tournament has 7 sections: Master, Expert, Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and Class E.

