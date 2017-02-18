Date: 18 February 2017 17:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

3 million 543 thousand tons of oil was transported via main pipelines in Azerbaijan, in January 2017. 80.1 per cent of transportation was carried out by the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline (BTC) and 2 million 838.8 thousand tons of oil was transported via this pipeline, over the same period.

According to State Statistics Committee, the volume of transit oil transportation via BTC in January totaled 426.5 thousand tons.

3.5 million tons of oil transported via main pipelines in Azerbaijan in January