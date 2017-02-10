Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Azerbaijani, Romanian FMs discuss bilateral relations

Date: 18 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has today met Romanian counterpart Teodor-Viorel Melescanu on the sidelines of the 53rd Munich Security Conference.

The ministers discussed the current level of Azerbaijan-Romania relations and prospects for the development of cooperation in a variety of fields. They also stressed the necessity of continuing joint efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries even further.

Highlighting large-scale transport and energy projects involving Azerbaijan, including North-East, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, TANAP and TAP projects, Elmar Mammadyarov said that these projects can be beneficial for Romania.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual concern.


