Azerbaijani, Romanian FMs discuss bilateral relations

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has today met Romanian counterpart Teodor-Viorel Melescanu on the sidelines of the 53rd Munich Security Conference.

The ministers discussed the current level of Azerbaijan-Romania relations and prospects for the development of cooperation in a variety of fields. They also stressed the necessity of continuing joint efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries even further.

Highlighting large-scale transport and energy projects involving Azerbaijan, including North-East, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, TANAP and TAP projects, Elmar Mammadyarov said that these projects can be beneficial for Romania.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual concern.

