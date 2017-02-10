Azerbaijani, Romanian FMs discuss bilateral relations

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 18 February 2017 18:46
A+
A–
Baku, February 18, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has today met Romanian counterpart Teodor-Viorel Melescanu on the sidelines of the 53rd Munich Security Conference.
The ministers discussed the current level of Azerbaijan-Romania relations and prospects for the development of cooperation in a variety of fields. They also stressed the necessity of continuing joint efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries even further.
Highlighting large-scale transport and energy projects involving Azerbaijan, including North-East, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, TANAP and TAP projects, Elmar Mammadyarov said that these projects can be beneficial for Romania.
The sides also discussed other issues of mutual concern.
19 February 2017 00:46
18 February 2017 21:46
18 February 2017 21:46