Date: 18 February 2017 19:46

Cologne, February 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijanis have held a protest rally to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide in Cologne, Germany. The rally was co-organized by European Azerbaijanis Congress, Bielefeld Azerbaijan Cultural Center and Cologne Azerbaijan-Turkey Cultural Association. More than 250 Azerbaijanis living in Germany as well as representatives of the Turkish community participated in the rally. They chanted slogans, demanding Armenia to stop occupation of Azerbaijani lands, and urging the international community to recognize Khojaly genocide, bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice and impose sanctions on Armenia.

They also hailed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s policy aimed at developing the country`s economy and strengthen its army. The protesters distributed booklets on Khojaly genocide among local residents.

Vugar Seyidov

Special correspondent

Azerbaijanis stage rally in Cologne to commemorate Khojaly genocide