Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup solemnly kicks off in Baku

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup has today solemnly opened in Baku.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan`s Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov highlighted the government attention to sports in the country, hailed the organization of the competition in Baku.

The Minister noted that this year Azerbaijan will also host the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games and Volleyball European Championship – Women. He also wished gymnasts success.

The two-day tournament brings together 85 gymnasts from 15 countries.

