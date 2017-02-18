Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Alan Duncan: UK is interested in developing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan

Date: 18 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

The United Kingdom is interested in developing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, said Member of the UK Parliament, Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan as he met with Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the sidelines of the 53th Munich Security Conference.

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-UK relations and prospects for development of cooperation in a variety of fields.

FM Mammadyarov hailed energy cooperation between the two countries, particularly collaboration with BP in exploration of Azerbaijan`s oil and gas fields.

Mammadyarov highlighted large-scale regional projects such as Southern Gas Corridor, TAP and TANAP initiated by and involving Azerbaijan, and stressed their important role in ensuring European energy security.

Elmar Mammadyarov also informed his British counterpart about the negotiations to settle the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.


