President Ilham Aliyev attended panel discussion at Munich Security Conference

Date: 19 February 2017 00:46

Munich, February 18, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended "The Fault Lines of Eurasia" panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

Azerbaijan`s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The head of state addressed the panel discussion and then responded to questions.

