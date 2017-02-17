Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

President Ilham Aliyev attended panel discussion at Munich Security Conference

Date: 19 February 2017 00:46

A+
A

Munich, February 18, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended "The Fault Lines of Eurasia" panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

Azerbaijan`s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The head of state addressed the panel discussion and then responded to questions.


AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev attended panel discussion at Munich Security Conference
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of MAN SE in Munich VIDEO
17.02.2017 [11:00]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of MAN SE in Munich VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Al Jazeera TV correspondent VIDEO
08.02.2017 [13:52]
President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Al Jazeera TV correspondent VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev received Vice-President of Centrist Democrat International VIDEO
08.02.2017 [11:28]
President Ilham Aliyev received Vice-President of Centrist Democrat International VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Ramazan Abdulatipov  VIDEO
26.12.2016 [13:25]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Ramazan Abdulatipov  VIDEO


Tags:  President Ilham Aliyev attended panel discussion at Munich Security Conference

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news