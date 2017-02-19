Date: 19 February 2017 21:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

As many as seven people died and similar number were injured by land sliding and avalanche in Chitral district, Pakistan, according to Associated Press of Pakistan.

The deceased and injured persons were mechanics and technical staff of Sambu Korean construction company.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Shahab Hameed Yousafzai said after continuous heavy snowfall avalanche hit a nearby mountain rock on the top of a workshop of SAMBU construction company of Korea, working to construct 8.5 km long Lawari tunnel.

Workshop was hit by land sliding and avalanche as a result of, 14

people were covered under the debris, according to AAP. Chitral Levies, Chitral Scouts and Chitral Police along with local volunteers took part in rescue operation and recovered seven dead bodies and seven injured from the debris, who were rushed to Teaching Hospital of Peshawar.

Avalanche kills seven in Pakistan