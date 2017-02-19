Kvirikashvili praises regional projects linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey

Date: 19 February 2017 21:46

Tbilisi, February 19, AZERTAC

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has hailed the execution of regional projects linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

In his remarks at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, he said regional cooperation remains one of the cornerstones of stability in the South Caucasus. "We also have new opportunities arising from the Silk Road Economic Belt "One Belt, One Road" initiative linking Europe and Asia," he added.

Khatai Azizov

Special Correspondent

