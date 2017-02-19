Alicante tourism officials seek to attract Azerbaijani tourists

Date: 19 February 2017 21:46

Madrid, February 19, AZERTAC

Tourism officials of the Spanish city of Alicante seek to attract tourists from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

A tourism delegation of Alicante has recently visited Baku and Almaty to explore opportunities for increasing tourism numbers.

Vice president of Alicante tourism council Eduardo Dolon told local portal diarioinformacion.com that both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have rapidly growing economies. "Their people have high purchasing power, and are interested in making tourism visits," he added.

Aygun Aliyeva

Special Correspondent

