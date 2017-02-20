Date: 20 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

Multiaward winning Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev will give a concert at Wigmore Hall, London, on May 22.

BBC Introducing Classical Artist Jamal Aliyev has recently recorded his debut CD with the prestigious Champs Hill label. He will be performing few works from his album, accompanied by Maria Tarasewicz (piano).

Aliyev has performed in various prestigious festivals including the Menuhin Festival in Switzerland where he performed solo with the Yehudi Menuhin School Orchestra.

He enjoys performing as a solo artist, and a chamber musician in Europe and Asia.

Azerbaijani cellist to give concert in London