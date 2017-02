Date: 20 February 2017 15:46

A+

A–



Istanbul, February 20, АZERTAC

Two buses have collided in Turkey's eastern Iğdır province, killing at least 8 people, including five Azerbaijanis, and injuring 28, of them 26 Azerbaijani citizens, according to Azerbaijan`s Consulate General in Kars.

The buses collided on the highway linking Iğdır's Aralık district with the Dilucu border gate on the border with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region.

5 Azerbaijanis killed, 26 injured in bus crash in eastern Turkey