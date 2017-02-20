Date: 20 February 2017 16:34

From now on, consumers will be able to apply electronically for sealing, installation and replacement of water meters via the E-government portal (www.e-gov.az).



Thus, "Application for sealing, installation and replacement of water meters" service of Azersu Open Joint Stock Company has been integrated into the E-government portal.



To use this service, subscribers should, in the first place, register on the portal using one of the authentication tools offered by the portal.



Then, the subscriber should select "Application for sealing, installation and replacement of water meters" service from the list of Azersu OJSC’s services. After that, he should enter the code in the open window and click on "Continue" button.



The subscriber data corresponding the entered code will pop-up in the open window.









The following information on the subscriber should be entered in the next window:











The reason for appeal:



- The telephone number of the applicant

- The e-mail address of the applicant

- Commenting on the appeal and additional notes



Note that after registration of the electronic application, necessary measures are taken by a representative of the Water Channel Department at the subscriber’s address.