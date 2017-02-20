Date: 20 February 2017 16:46

Tehran, February 20, AZERTAC

“Iran recognizes Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and respects its sovereignty,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi in a weekly briefing.

Bahram Ghasemi noted that holding a “referendum” in Nagorno-Karabakh is an obstacle to resolution of the conflict.

“This move is unacceptable, and will not help to solve the crisis between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The solution to the problem can be achieved only through negotiations.”

He added that relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are strong, and official Tehran is interested in developing the bilateral ties even further.

Rabil Katanov

Special correspondent

Iranian Foreign Ministry: It is unacceptable to conduct “referendum” in Nagorno-Karabakh