President of Azerbaijan: We are proud to become one of the world’s centers of multiculturalism

Date: 20 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan for centuries was a country, area, where civilizations met and today we preserve our historical heritage, and we are proud to become one of the world’s centers of multiculturalism,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said at "The Fault Lines of Eurasia" panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference. “Geographical location, at the same time, good relations with the neighbors allowed us to become a very reliable partner in the region, which introduces initiatives, which serve the best benefit of the peoples who live in our region.”

The head of state said: “Our policy is aimed at strengthening the cooperation first of all with our neighbors, at the same time, with Muslim world, we are part of the Muslim world, and with Europe.”

“We are one of the very few countries, which is a member of Islamic Cooperation Organization and Council of Europe at the same time. In 2015, we organized the first inaugural European Games, this year we will host Islamic Solidarity Games. So this actually shows our intentions. And we contribute a lot to the dialogue of civilizations and cultures,” the President added.

