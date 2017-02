Date: 20 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani futsal club Ulduz will take on Sweden Hephata Stockholm, French Reims and German Augsburg in Group C of Deaf Champions League.

The matches will be held in Seville, Spain.

