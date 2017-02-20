Date: 20 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

“Armenia occupied not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but also seven districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, where Armenian population never lived. In Nagorno-Karabakh itself 30 percent of the population were of Azerbaijani origin. They all have been expelled. And after that in Nagorno-Karabakh, they held sever so-called referendums. And one of them is held these days, which is absolutely illegal and is not recognized by any country in the world,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has told the Munich Security Conference. “By the way, Russia, United States, France and the European Union already issued statements that they do not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent entity, and they do not recognize the outcome of this referendum.”

The President said: “And we hope that Minsk Group co-chairs will be more active than they are today. Of course, Azerbaijan cannot agree with the current situation. Security Council resolutions demanding withdrawal of Armenian troops – immediate and unconditional – were adopted more than twenty years ago and they remain on paper. Three countries of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs are at the same time permanent members of Security Council. So that means that these resolutions were adopted with their participation. They did not object against these resolutions. But they are not implemented and these leading countries of the world cannot exert enough pressure on aggressor Armenia to pull back from the occupied territories. Therefore, we hope that the conflict will be resolved based on these resolutions,” the head of state added.

“Referendum” held by separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh is absolutely illegal, Azerbaijani President