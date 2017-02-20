Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Azerbaijani FM meets outgoing Japanese Ambassador

Date: 20 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met outgoing Japanese Ambassador Tsuguo Takahashi.

The sides exchanged their views on the favorable potential for the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially economic and trade areas.

Ambassador Tsuguo Takahashi expressed his gratitude for the assistance to him during his tenure.

FM Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Tsuguo Takahashi every success in his future endeavors.


