Azerbaijan, Ukraine hail bilateral relations

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with a delegation led by head of the Interparliamentary Working Group on the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Parliament of Ukraine Kuryachiy Maksim Pavlovich.

They stressed that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. The two expressed satisfaction with the development of ties between two countries at the level of strategic partnership.

The sides noted that the recent visit of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to Azerbaijan and the meetings between the heads of state of both countries in the margins of international events make substantial contribution to development of the bilateral cooperation. They praised the active cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine within international organizations, as well as two countries` support for each other`s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the expansion of cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, investment, agriculture, infrastructure and others. They also hailed the role of interparliamentary relations between the two countries in the development of cooperation.

