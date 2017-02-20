Romanian government affirms support for third meeting of Advisory Council of Southern Gas Corridor

Date: 20 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

“The Romanian government fully supports the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project and the upcoming meeting of its Advisory Council in Baku on February 23,” Romanian Energy Minister Toma-Florin Petcu wrote in a letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Natig Aliyev.

"Romania believes that the SGC Project is the best option for strengthening Europe’s energy security through diversification of both gas sources and transport routes,” he said.

Petcu singled out Azerbaijan`s role as the leading regional gas producer and hailed partnership between the Romanian Power System Operator TSO and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR.

He also invited Aliyev to visit Romania in order to discuss bilateral and regional projects.

