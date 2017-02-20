Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry: So-called “referendum” is nothing more than Armenia`s attempt to deceive itself and international community

Date: 20 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

“Armenia, in contravention of Azerbaijan’s laws and the principles of international law, as well as the positions of the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, is holding the so-called “referendum” in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan with the purpose of committing political provocation. This so-called “referendum”, which the international community considers illegal and the results of which cannot be recognized, is nothing more than Armenia`s attempt to deceive itself and the international community and harm the negotiation process,” said spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

He noted that Armenia’s statements concerning the presence of some observers at the illegal "referendum" are ridiculous. “No country or international organization has sent a mission to observe the illegal “referendum”.

Hajiyev said Armenia organized a private trip for a group of persons to the occupied Azerbaijani territories in order to justify its unsuccessful and illegal activities. He stressed that this initiative can be called an illegal tourist trip. According to him, the preliminary investigation revealed that most of these persons are already included in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s list of people declared persona non grata, they are representatives of the Armenian lobby or are influenced by Armenia. “It’s not excluded that Armenia, by using the same method and by way of deception, has arranged their trip to the occupied territories.”

“The names of several other persons will be clarified and included in the list. It is possible that Armenia fraudulently lured them to the occupied territories.”

Instead of such provocative and unnecessary activities, Armenia must put an end to its aggressive policy and make efforts to resolve the conflict and restore lasting peace in the region, Hajiyev added.

