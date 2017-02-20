Heads of diplomatic missions, their spouses visit Shaki and Gakh districts

Date: 20 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 20 AZERTAC

Heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan and their spouses are on a trip to Azerbaijan`s Shaki and Gakh districts.

The trip was organized jointly by the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign diplomats and their spouses will visit historical sites and cultural monuments in Shaki and Gakh, and will become familiar with local traditions and the tourism opportunities of the districts.

