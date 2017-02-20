Azerbaijan`s MP to join Khojaly commemoration event in Turkey 

Date: 20 February 2017 21:46







Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

Member of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Elman Mammadov will pay a visit to Ankara, Turkey to join event commemorating the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

Khojaly, the second largest town in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, came under intense fire from the towns of Khankendi and Askeran already occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992.

About 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

