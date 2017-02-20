Russia's ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin dies

Date: 20 February 2017 22:46

Baku, Februrary 20, AZERTAC

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin died on Monday at the age of 64, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to TASS.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry deeply regrets to announce that Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin has died suddenly in New York on February 20, a day ahead of his 65th birthday," the ministry said.

