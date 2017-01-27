UNEC elected member of Executive Board of Federation of Universities of Islamic World

Date: 20 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has been elected a member of the Executive Board of the Federation of Universities of the Islamic World (FUIW) as the 7th General Conference of the Federation convened in Rabat, Morocco.

UNEC Vice-rector for International Affairs and Program, Associate Professor Shahin Bayramov attended the conference held in the Headquarters of the Islamic Educational, Science and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

Director General of the ISESCO and Secretary General of FUIW Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri highlighted the activities of the Federation for 2014-2016. He noted that the Federation of 345 member higher education institutions implements the function of coordinator to serve to the development of mutual beneficial cooperation among the countries of the Islamic World. Other speakers who brought to attention the invaluable role of the FUIW in the development of ties among the universities representing different higher education systems, also made proposals on improvement efficiency of the operation of Federation.

Addressing the event, Bayramov drew to attention that 2017 was announced a Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan by the head of state which is one of the centers of Islamic civilization and that Baku will host the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in May, 2017. He briefed the event participants on the numerous events realized in Azerbaijan in the direction of protection of Islamic values and the development of intercultural dialogue. Speaking about the affairs carried out at UNEC to improve the quality of higher education and to develop international relations, Bayramov expressed the readiness for conducting bilateral beneficial collaboration on student and teacher exchange, joint scientific activities and common curricula with the member universities of FUIW.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Utara University of Malaysia and UNEC was signed on the sidelines of the event.

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Tarik Aliyev was present at the General Conference.

