Azerbaijani MPs to participate in events in Turkey and Kazakhstan

Date: 20 February 2017

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

Deputy Chair of the Agricultural Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Eldar Guliyev will be participating in meetings of the Permanent Commission and working group on the regulations of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Turkey on February 21-23.

Azerbaijani MPs Adil Aliyev and Nagif Hamzayev will attend events dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Khojaly genocide in Azerbaijani Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan on February 21-23.

They will provide an insight into the history of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute, its current state, occupation of Azerbaijani territory by Armenia and the Khojaly genocide.

On the sidelines of the events, “Towards the world free from genocides” exhibition reflecting the Khojaly genocide will take place.

