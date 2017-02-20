Date: 21 February 2017 17:46

Tokyo, February 21, AZERTAC

Japanese “Mainichi Shimbun” newspaper has published an article by Azerbaijan`s Ambassador Gursel Ismayilzade highlighting the country`s achievements.

The article narrates about 25th anniversary of establishment of state independence of Azerbaijan. The article also gives broad information about the economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. “Azerbaijan hosts various international musical, sport events. Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Japan steadily developed across the last years. Reciprocal visits play a significant role in this regard. This year marks 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” according to the article.

The article also highlights cause and consequences the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Vugar Agayev

Special Correspondent

Japanese newspaper highlights Azerbaijan`s achievements