Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Su çərşənbəsi, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Japanese newspaper highlights Azerbaijan`s achievements

Japanese newspaper highlights Azerbaijan`s achievements

Date: 21 February 2017 17:46

A+
A

Tokyo, February 21, AZERTAC

Japanese “Mainichi Shimbun” newspaper has published an article by Azerbaijan`s Ambassador Gursel Ismayilzade highlighting the country`s achievements.

The article narrates about 25th anniversary of establishment of state independence of Azerbaijan. The article also gives broad information about the economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. “Azerbaijan hosts various international musical, sport events. Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Japan steadily developed across the last years. Reciprocal visits play a significant role in this regard. This year marks 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” according to the article.

The article also highlights cause and consequences the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Vugar Agayev

Special Correspondent


AZERTAG.AZ :Japanese newspaper highlights Azerbaijan`s achievements
Related news
Azerbaijan, Ukraine hail bilateral relations
20.02.2017 [20:23]
Azerbaijan, Ukraine hail bilateral relations
FM Mikheil Janelidze: Georgia is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan
13.02.2017 [19:17]
FM Mikheil Janelidze: Georgia is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss strategic partnership
13.02.2017 [16:34]
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss strategic partnership
Ukrainian news portal publishes article about 25th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian diplomatic relations
04.02.2017 [16:02]
Ukrainian news portal publishes article about 25th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian diplomatic relations


Tags:  Japanese newspaper highlights Azerbaijans achievements

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news