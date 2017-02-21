Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Su çərşənbəsi, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Rioters set cars on fire in Stockholm

Rioters set cars on fire in Stockholm

Date: 21 February 2017 18:46

A+
A

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

Police in Sweden were forced to fire warning shots after a group of unidentified persons ran riots in the Rinkeby district of Stockholm late on Monday, setting cars on fire, throwing stones at police and looting local stores.

A police officer was injured during the clashes, forcing law enforcers to fire several warning shots at the crowd, Swedish public service broadcaster SVT reported.


AZERTAG.AZ :Rioters set cars on fire in Stockholm


Tags:  Rioters set cars on fire in Stockholm

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news