Date: 21 February 2017 18:46

A+

A–



Bucharest, February 21, AZERTAC

Romanian “Evenimentul Zilei” newspaper has published an article by Chairman of Romania-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Dumitru Bala commemorating the 25th anniversary of Khojaly massacre.

The article says about 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled.

“Armenia still continue its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan. 20 per cent of the country`s territories were occupied by Armenian Armed Forces. International organizations adopted several statements and resolutions condemning occupation of Azerbaijan`s territories by Armenian Armed Forces,” according to the article.

Romanian “Evenimentul Zilei” newspaper publishes article on Khojaly genocide