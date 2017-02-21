Romanian “Evenimentul Zilei” newspaper publishes article on Khojaly genocide

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Su çərşənbəsi, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 21 February 2017 18:46
Bucharest, February 21, AZERTAC
Romanian “Evenimentul Zilei” newspaper has published an article by Chairman of Romania-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Dumitru Bala commemorating the 25th anniversary of Khojaly massacre.
The article says about 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled.
“Armenia still continue its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan. 20 per cent of the country`s territories were occupied by Armenian Armed Forces. International organizations adopted several statements and resolutions condemning occupation of Azerbaijan`s territories by Armenian Armed Forces,” according to the article.