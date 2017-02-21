Samsung's reputation plummets following Galaxy Note 7 debacle as Amazon tops the table

Date: 21 February 2017 18:46

Not only did the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco cost Samsung billions of dollars, but the exploding Androids also cost them their reputation, according to Daily Mail.

A survey has revealed that Samsung sits at 49th place in this year's Reputation Quotient Rations, which ranks American's 100 most visible companies – in 2015, the firm came in third.

Samsung has secured a spot in the top 10 for the last three years, but it appears the failed handsets and arrest of the heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong on bribery charges has tarnished the firm's character.

The Reputation Quotient Rations (RQ) is an annual survey conducted by Harris Poll, an online site that investigates and 'provides opinions on every aspect of life in North America'.

'Best-in-class companies demonstrate that corporate reputation matters – to your customers, employees, potential hires, business partners and investors,' said Sarah Simmons, senior reputation consultant at Nielsen, which owns The Harris Poll.

'Not only does it matter, but corporate reputation is critically important to measure and understand in the context of your company's business goals.

'A positive reputation can provide competitive advantages and help your company achieve its objectives while a poor one can obstruct your ability to execute against your business plan.'

Amazon reclaimed the top spot, marking the eighth consecutive year the online retailer has ranked in the top ten, while Volkswagen Group dropped to the bottom.

The RQ measures companies' reputation strength based on the perceptions of more than 23,000 Americans across 20 attributes classified into six corporate reputation dimensions: Social Responsibility, Emotional Appeal, Products and Services, Vision and Leadership, Financial Performance, and Workplace Environment.

