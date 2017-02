Azerbaijan`s FM to join event commemorating Khojaly genocide in Turkey

Date: 21 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 21 AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a visit to Ankara to take part in an international conference titled “Khojaly genocide, crimes against humanity and terrorism”.

The event to be organized by the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) and Ahmet Yesevi University will see speeches by Turkic Council Secretary General Ramil Hasanov, FM Elmar Mamamdyarov, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Tugrul Turkes.

