Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy, co-chair of State Commission Shahin Mustafayev will leave for Iran to hold discussions on prospects of expansion of relations between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani delegation, as part of the visit, will hold a number of bilateral meetings, business forums with the Iranian counterparts.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy to visit Iran