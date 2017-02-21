First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I’ll try to serve Azerbaijan decently

Date: 21 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

“I will hold interests of our country and people above all. I will try to serve Azerbaijan decently,” said first Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva at a meeting of the Security Council under the chairmanship of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Thanking the Azerbaijani President for high confidence, the first Vice-President said: “I fully realize seriousness of the responsibility entrusted to me that came with the appointment to this position. I believe, Mr. President, that I will be able to justify confidence of yours and all the people who believe in me.”

Mehriban Aliyeva said: “We shouldn’t forget humanity, kindness, mutual trust in our daily activities. On the contrary, we should hold high those moral values and through this achieve higher goals. I assure you that these principles will lie at the heart of my future activities.”

