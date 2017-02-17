Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Su çərşənbəsi, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev

Date: 21 February 2017 19:46

A+
A

On February 21, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Turkish President extended his congratulations on Mehriban Aliyeva`s appointment as First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Turkish President for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed their confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries will continue to develop.

Then the Turkish President spoke with Mehriban Aliyeva and congratulated her on appointment as First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He wished her success in high state post.

Mehriban Aliyeva thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his attention and congratulations.


AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev met with Israeli Defense Minister in Munich  VIDEO
17.02.2017 [17:23]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Israeli Defense Minister in Munich  VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of US VIDEO
16.02.2017 [10:45]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of US VIDEO
Azerbaijan sets up Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies
13.02.2017 [14:38]
Azerbaijan sets up Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies
President Ilham Aliyev phoned Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko
08.02.2017 [23:00]
President Ilham Aliyev phoned Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko


Tags:  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news