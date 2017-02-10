Chief of State Migration Service of Azerbaijan meets Head of UNHCR Office in Baku

Date: 21 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

Chief of the State Migration Service od Azerbaijan Firudin Nabiyev has met head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Baku Office Furio De Angelis.

Mr. Nabiyev spoke about the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNHCR Office in Baku, as well as successful implementation of joint projects.

The Chief State Migration Service also highlighted the steadily development of Azerbaijan gained under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev across the last years, as well as the country`s successes achieved in international arena.

Furio De Angelis, in turn, applauded the works done by Azerbaijan for improvement of life conditions of the refugees and IDPs. He also expressed assurance that cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNHCR would successfully continue in future.

