Iran seeks closer overall cooperation with Azerbaijan, Foreign Ministry spokesman

Tehran, February 21, AZERTAC

“Iran wishes to have mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

“The Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents have met seven times in the past two years. They have had very fruitful discussions. Thanks to these meetings bilateral relations between the two countries are developing at a rapid pace.”

Ghasemi said: “Azerbaijan is one of Iran`s neighbours. Our countries enjoy deep and strong relationship based on mutual trust, and there is great potential for developing these relations. The political will of the heads of our countries encourages development of good bonds in all spheres.”

