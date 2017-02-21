Date: 21 February 2017 21:46

A+

A–



Goranboy, February 21, AZERTAC

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta has visited a Khojaly genocide memorial in Goranboy district.

The ambassador also met with Goranboy Executive Authority Head Nizamaddin Guliyev to talk about local economic and social conditions.

Cekuta then travelled to the village of Goran where he donated books to a local library.

The US ambassador then met with IDPs from Khojaly in the village of Ashaghi Aghjakand where he also visited Khojaly resident Ramiz Nasirov`s house.

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Khojaly genocide memorial in Goranboy