Azerbaijani Trade House registered in Belarus

Date: 21 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Trade House has been registered in Belarus.

The first Azerbaijani Trade House is being organized in Minsk as part of the state policy to encourage export of Azerbaijani products, explore foreign markets and promote “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

The trade house will carry out marketing researches, determine potential customers and establish relations with local and foreign partners.


