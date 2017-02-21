BP Azerbaijan: Last year Sangachal terminal exported more than 286.8 million barrels of oil

Date: 21 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

During 2016, the Sangachal terminal exported more than 286.8 million barrels of oil, according to BP Azerbaijan. “This included over 253.4 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), over 30.3 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), and more than 3.1 million barrels via a separate condensate export line,” the company said.

On average, 28.9 million standard cubic metres (about 1.021 billion standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the Terminal daily during the year. The daily capacity of the Terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 29.5 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is about 49.3 million standard cubic metres per day.

