Date: 21 February 2017 21:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, MP Azay Guliyev, as well as MPs Tahir Mirkishili, Ulviya Agayeva and Kamran Nabizade will be participating in the assembly`s winter session in Vienna on February 22-25.

Following a meeting of the Assembly’s Standing Committee of heads of national delegations, the Winter Meeting will open with a joint session of the three general committees.

The three general committees will meet to hear from government representatives of OSCE participating States and debate issues related to political and security affairs, economics and the environment, and human rights and humanitarian questions. The First Committee will hold a debate on “Transnational security in the OSCE area: confronting terrorism;” the Second Committee will debate “Managing natural resources, addressing water security and combating climate change;” and the Third Committee’s debate will focus on “Protecting human rights amid growing populism”.

Azerbaijani MPs to attend winter session of OSCE PA