Khojaly commemorative rally to be staged outside European Commission headquarters

Date: 21 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

A rally to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide will be staged outside the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels this week, according to the press service of Azerbaijan`s parliament.

MP Aflatun Amashov will join the rally participants and also attend a commemorative event. During the visit he will also have meetings with his Belgian counterparts.

Amashov will also attend Khojaly commemorative events in Amsterdam on February 26-27.

