Khojaly commemorative rally to be staged outside European Commission headquarters

Date: 21 February 2017 22:46
Baku, February 21, AZERTAC
A rally to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide will be staged outside the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels this week, according to the press service of Azerbaijan`s parliament.
MP Aflatun Amashov will join the rally participants and also attend a commemorative event. During the visit he will also have meetings with his Belgian counterparts.
Amashov will also attend Khojaly commemorative events in Amsterdam on February 26-27.